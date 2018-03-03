× Sister of shooting victim organizes march to end gun violence

DECATUR, Ala. — Today is the Stand-Up and Stand-Out march to end gun violence. The march was organized by Brittney Taylor, who was motivated to do something after the shooting death of her brother on New Year’s Eve, saying no one else should have to go through her pain.

The march starts at 10 a.m. at Decatur City Hall and ending on the Daikin amphitheatre.

The event will also include a gun turn-in. The public can turn in weapons to a Decatur police officer who will be stationed at the amphitheater.

Firearms must be unloaded and placed in a clear plastic bag, then in another non-see through container. They ask that rifles and long guns also be covered with a blanket or sheet, as to not panic anyone who may not know about the gun turn-in event.

If you bring ammunition, it must be put it another separate container before being turned in.

The event will start with a prayer and end with a balloon release. Participation is free, and no advanced registration is required.