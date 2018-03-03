× Police say man intentionally hit bicyclist with his vehicle after altercation

ATHENS, Ala. — The Athens Police Department received a call from the Athens Limestone Hospital on Monday about a person involved in an accident that had come to the emergency room for treatment. The person told workers he was on Hines Street riding his bike when a vehicle hit him. He also said he believed he was intentionally hit by a man he had been in an altercation with last week. He was sedated before investigators could interview him and was flown to Huntsville Hospital by Med-Flight.

On Tuesday, the victim came to the police department and talked with investigators about the incident. He told investigators the name of the person that he had been in the altercation with.

On Friday investigators interviewed Ronnie Lee Pylant Jr. Pylant said he was in an altercation with the victim last week but didn’t say what it was about. Pylant told investigators he saw the victim on Hines Street and intentionally him with the vehicle he was driving.

Pylant was arrested for attempted murder and booked into the county jail.