Pilot reports that ‘pretty much everyone’ threw up while landing in Washington D.C. during storm

WASHINGTON – A pilot’s report after landing in Washington D.C. during severe turbulence from a storm buffeting the East Coast pretty much sums it up.

“Very bumpy on descent,” the pilot wrote. “Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up.”

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018

The plane’s stomach-churning motion didn’t just sicken the passengers.

“Pilots were on the verge of throwing up,” according to the report. An airline official said the pilot was flying United Express Flight 3833 from Charlotte, according to The Washington Post.

More than 5,000 flights have been canceled as a nor-easter quickly gained strength, pounding much of the East Coast Friday, according to flightaware.com.

High winds are expected to continue for much of the day today in the DC area. Many airlines have issued weather waivers for travel in the Northeast, including for IAD. Please check the status of your flight before coming to the airport & stay safe! — Dulles Airport (IAD) (@Dulles_Airport) March 2, 2018

To get an idea of just how strong the wind was, here’s video of a plane taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: