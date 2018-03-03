× “I’m just ready to make it a home” – Local family moves into new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Habitat for Humanity served its 280th family in Madison County Saturday.

“It’s been two years in the making. It’s been a long road but we are finally here,” said new homeowner Monicka Lemon.

Lemon is a single mother of two children. She is self-employed and owns her own cleaning business. After two years of hard work, Habitat for Humanity of Madison County presented her family with their brand new habitat home.

“I’ve been doing this for 14 years and coming out and seeing one of these happen, it’s just like the first time every time,” explained Jeremy Foulks, Director of Operations at Habitat for Humanity Madison.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization that works to bring decent, affordable homes to deserving families.

“We don’t give away these homes. These homes are actually sold to the family,” added Foulks.

Volunteers work with the families from the start to build them a home they can call their own.

“You can tell that they love what they do because they’re here faithfully. And I have grown to know all of these people and I love them,” said Lemon.

Lemon’s children, Amariah and AC, are excited to have their own bedrooms and to maybe even get a trampoline for their backyard.

“I’m just ready to make it a home. It’s truly a blessing,” said Lemon.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity and how you can volunteer or apply for a habitat home click here.