Huntsville police charge man with attempted murder in connection with Dawson Terrace shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Dawson Terrace Thursday.

Eric Dewayne Jones, 23, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder along with possession of a controlled substance.

Huntsville Police responded to a report of shots fired Thursday afternoon at a home on Dawson Terrace near Highway 72 and Memorial Parkway.

When officers arrived, they said they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Bond has not been set at this time.