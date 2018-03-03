Dry weather finally settles in for a weekend!

It has been 5 weeks since we’ve seen a dry weekend forecast, but it’s finally happening! A large area of high pressure from the north will bring an end to the constant supply of moisture from the southwest we experienced throughout February. Instead we can relax and enjoy tranquil weather for the next 48 hours.

With the drier air this weekend we also see a return of the sizable temperature swings characteristic of springtime: cold in the morning and mild in the afternoon. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday start in the mid 30s before jumping into the mid 60s for afternoon highs. Plenty of sunshine and a light north breeze will keep it comfortable for any outdoor fun you might have in store!

Flooding rivers recede this weekend: Our streams and rivers in the Tennessee Valley have spent the past month rising and falling due to regular soaking rain events in February. Most river levels are falling again, but a few haven’t quit fallen back to below flood level. The following Rivers have crested already, but are still at or near flood stage:

The Tennessee River at Florence

Paint Rock River at Woodville

Elk River Near Prospect

Rain returns by Monday: Our next round of rain arrives with a cold front on Monday. This round of rain won’t be a soaker like what we experienced last week, but it will keep at least on-and-off showers around from early Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

The best window of time for rain and a few storms will come as the front moves through Monday evening. A few storms could produce some gusty winds (30-40 mph) and heavy downpours, so we’ll keep an eye on them as they develop.

Most of the rain that comes through looks relatively light though: around .25″-1″ of rain is expected.