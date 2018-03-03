Deadline for Western Union Refund Claims Extended

The deadline to submit claims if you lost money to a scammer through Western Union between January 1st, 2004 and January 19th, 2017 has been pushed back from February 12th to May 31st. The refunds follow a joint investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen to participate in the FTC settlement.

As part of a settlement, Western Union will pay $586 million in refunds. Once claims are verified by the DOJ, the amount of each payout to victims will depend on the total number of validated claims.

If you wish to file a claim or learn more about the refund process, you can visit the Western Union Refund page on the FTC website. You may also contact the refund administrator by telephone at 1-844-319-2124 or email, at info@westernunionremission.com

Untraceable methods of payment such as a wire transfer, cashier’s check or preloaded gift or debit card are a red flag and common element in many types of consumer fraud. This includes online dating (romance) scams, fake lotteries and sweepstakes, advance fee loan swindles and relative in distress fraud, better known as the grandparent scam.

Untraceable payment methods are also at the heart of impostor scams, such as threatening telephone calls that supposedly originate with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and other government departments, phony utility company threats and any other interaction over the telephone, at the door and over the internet.

BBB reminds consumers to never send money to a stranger by an untraceable method such as wire transfer, cashier’s check, or a prepaid gift card or debit card.

Source: BBB.org and Federal Trade Commission: United States Federal Trade Commission, www.ftc.gov – not subject to copyright protection. 17 U.S.C. 403.

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org