AshaKiran Huntsville Community Kite Festival celebrates its sixth year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 2018 AshaKiran Huntsville Community Kite Festival is here!

This is the festival’s sixth year, and this year’s edition will feature more than 85 exhibits, crafts and other activities for kids, food and much more.

The festival is will take flight Saturday at the Jaycee Festival Grounds at John Hunt Park (2180 Airport Road) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free parking is available at Joe Davis Stadium and shuttles will transport people back and forth to the festival site.

The first 125 children through the gates will also get a free kite! You can also bring your own kite or purchase one at the festival.

The theme of this year’s festical is “Soaring For Social Justice!”