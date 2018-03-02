× THIS WEEKEND: Lawrence County Dream Center giving away free prom dresses

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lawrence County Dream Center wants to make sure every young lady has a memorable prom with the second “Prom Dreams” outreach program.

This weekend, March 2-3, the church will give away hundreds of free prom dresses to young ladies in need. This is the second year they’ve done the giveaway, and have everything from dresses to shoes and jewelry to make sure money doesn’t keep anyone from having a great prom experience.

“We want to bless you, we want to make you the hero,” said Pastor Mitchell Hallmark. “Come out, and let us surprise your daughter. We’ll bring her in, we’ll give her an opportunity to try on a dress, some jewelry, some shoes, and she’ll leave here happy.”

The Dream Center will have turn their sanctuary into a free boutique at 1167 County Road 265, Town Creek, Al, 35672.

Times:

Friday: 12 pm – 5 pm

Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm

You can learn more information on the Dream Center’s Facebook page.