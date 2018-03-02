Plainview wins first state championship in school history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com) - Maybe they'll call it The Shot. Or the Sure Thing.

They'll definitely call it a championship.

Plainview's Caden Millican swished a 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer to lift the Bears to a 78-75 victory over Hillcrest-Evergreen in today's Class 3A boys state championship basketball game at the BJCC's Legacy Arena.

"There was no doubt from anybody in Rainsville, Alabama that it was going to be the bottom of the net," Plainview coach Robi Coker said. "You knew it was going in."

