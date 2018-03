Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com) - Second-ranked Pisgah missed 17 free throws in Friday’s Class 3A state title game against perennial power Lauderdale County at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

However, the Eagles hit four big ones when it counted most.

Bailey Law and Annie Hughes, both juniors, hit two free throws each in the final 54.5 seconds to lead Pisgah to a dramatic 62-59 victory over the top-ranked Tigers.

