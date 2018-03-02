× Old Monrovia is back open after crews extinguish house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews blocked the intersection of Old Monrovia Road and Bishop Road, which is east of Jeff Road for more than an hour to put out a structure fire.

Firefighters tell us there was a dryer fire, and it was contained to the laundry room. They tell us a closed door helped to contain the fire.

There is smoke damage to the home, but no one got hurt.

Toney Harvest and Huntsville Fire were there assisted Monrovia Fire.