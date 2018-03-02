Madison Academy girls repeat as 4A state champions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com) - Alissa Hargett finally has her state championship.

Hargett, a senior starter on Madison Academy's 2009 runner-up team, won a title in her first season as coach as the Mustangs defeated Deshler 56-43 for the 4A crown tonight at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

"Well, I'm a rookie, so I'm a little bit in shock, I think," Hargett said. "I am beyond proud of this team, but they knew that long before this game. They have put in a lot of work in this season. Commend Deshler; what a great team. I'm glad we saw them in the finals because we wanted a tough game. It was fun."

