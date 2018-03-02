Gulf Shores uses “Access Mat” to make beach more accessible

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Officials with the City of Gulf Shores want everyone to be able to enjoy their beaches, no matter their mobility restrictions.

The city announced on its Facebook page that there is now an “Access Mat” at the West End of Gulf Place Public Beach. The Access Mat is described on its website as “an ADA Compliant beach accessibility surface.”

AccessMat® is a portable and removable rollout access route that can be used in a multitude of applications for individuals of all abilities (pedestrians and wheelchairs access), as well as strollers, and more particularly in beach environments.

The city hopes the pedestrian pathway will make the beach more accessible for those who may need it to to get to the water. That includes those who may not be so steady on their feet, wheelchair users, and even parents pushing strollers.