2 dead in shooting at Central Michigan University, police tell all to take shelter
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan University has tweeted out a warning to students. There have been reports of shots fired, and police have no one in custody. Our sister station, WXMI, has confirmed two people are dead.
The tweet tells all in the area of Campbell Hall to take shelter, and asks anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911.
