× 2 dead in shooting at Central Michigan University, police tell all to take shelter

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Central Michigan University has tweeted out a warning to students. There have been reports of shots fired, and police have no one in custody. Our sister station, WXMI, has confirmed two people are dead.

The tweet tells all in the area of Campbell Hall to take shelter, and asks anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The alleged shooter is still at large and those on campus are instructed to "take shelter," Lt. Cameron Wassman with @cmupd said via Central Alert. Stay with us as more develops. — CM Life (@CMLIFE) March 2, 2018

WHNT News 19 is working to find updates on this breaking news story. Please check back or refresh the story for updates.