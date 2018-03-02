× 1 lane of Governors Drive in Huntsville closed for emergency fire hydrant repair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Beginning immediately, Huntsville Utilities’ Water Operations crews will close the southbound outside lane of Governors Drive between Bassett Street and Governors Place in Huntsville for emergency fire hydrant repair work. Crews anticipate completing the repair work and re-opening the lane by noon today.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays. Huntsville Utilities thanks the community for their patience and cooperation as we continue working to provide the most reliable services possible to our community.