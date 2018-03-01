Two Full Moons in the month of March!

How can you turn a pink moon blue? Simple: make it the second Full Moon in the month of March! March 2018 has two ‘Full Moons.’ The first is in progress tonight: the Full ‘Worm’ Moon:

Timeanddate.com describes the Worm Moon this way:

“The Worm Moon is in March, and it is the last Full Moon before the equinox around March 20. The vernal equinox marks the end of winter, and the start of spring and the Full Moon is named after the earthworms that emerge at this time of year.

There are more around 6,000 earthworm species worldwide. In the US and Canada, there are more than 180 species, and 60 of these are invasive, brought over from Europe, including the night crawler.

The glaciers that spanned across Canada into the northern parts of the US during the last ice age wiped out earthworms. All types of earthworms found in these areas today have been imported, either intentionally by settlers, or accidentally along with plants or in soil used as ballast in ships. In fact, the native forests in these areas do not benefit from earthworms as they eat up the deep layer of slowly decomposing leaves and organic matter covering the soil, known as duff, which is crucial to young trees.”