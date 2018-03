Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Down by 12 points at the half, McGill-Toolencoach Phillip Murphy wanted to make sure his team got one message heading to the lockers.

“We aren’t going away,” he said. “I screamed it like 30 times.”

Message received.

The fifth-ranked Yellow Jackets outscored No. 4 Sparkman 31-19 in the second half to force overtime and then stunned the Spartans 64-61 in the Class 7A state semifinals.

