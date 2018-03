× Schools announce closings for Friday, March 2

School systems have started to announce closings for Friday, March 2 due to flooding concerns.

Closed:

Fayetteville City Schools – Classes canceled on March 2

Giles County, Tenn. – Classes canceled on March 2

Lincoln County, Tenn – Classes canceled on March 2

