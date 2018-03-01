× Police charge Huntsville man after child pornography found on gas station computer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have arrested man in connection to child pornography found at the Marathon gas station at the corner of Holmes Ave. and Jordan Lane.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said the case began in mid-January after the manager reported over 100 child pornography images that were discovered on a business-owned computer.

38-year-old Matthew Ashley Wilson was taken into custody at the gas station on Wednesday for questioning. Police say he was later arrested on a warrant.

Wilson has been charged with possession of child pornography and is being held in the Madison County Jail with no bond.

More charges could be pending as the investigation is ongoing.