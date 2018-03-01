× NWS storm damage survey determines a tornado touched down in Cullman and Morgan counties Wednesday

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

307 PM CST Thu Mar 1 2018

…Public Information Statement…

…NWS Damage Survey For 02/28/18 Tornado Event…

.Northeast Cullman Tornado…

Rating: EF0

Estimated Peak Wind: 75 mph

Path Length /statute/: 1.34 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 02/28/2018

Start Time: 04:46 PM CST

Start Location: 3 SE Eva / Cullman County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 34.2948 / -86.7239

End Date: 02/28/2018

End Time: 04:48 PM CST

End Location: 3 ESE Eva / Cullman County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 34.3059 / -86.7054

Summary: A very weak and short lived tornado touched down

Wednesday evening between Eva and Fairview in northeast Cullman

county. The tornado first touched down along CR 1526. Here several

trees had damage including large limbs snapped and a few small

trees were uprooted. A home sustained shingle and gutter damage

in this area.

The tornado moved northeast crossing CR 1527. Here some shallow

rooted trees were pushed over with others having limbs snapped.

The tornado reached a maximum intensity of around 75 mph as it

crossed CR 1542. A rather large barn sustained significant roof

damage. A nearby home had its porch damaged when the roof

sustained partial uplift and movement.

Another barn in an adjacent field also sustained substantial

damage with most of the roof being pulled off and damage to at

least one supporting side. The tornado lifted in a field just

south of Pentecost Road along the Cullman-Morgan County line.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 TO 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 TO 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 TO 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 TO 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 TO 200mph

EF5…Violent…>200mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS

Storm Data.

Our ARMOR radar captured a weak debris signature associated with the EF0 tornado in Cullman County near Eva and Fairview yesterday. #ALwx #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/gB2nxQg3PG — UAH SWIRLL (@UAHSWIRLL) March 1, 2018

