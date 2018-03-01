Madison releases major details on baseball stadium deal, including renderings

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison announced Thursday evening that they have reached an agreement with Town Madison developer Louis Breland with the aim of bringing a minor league baseball team to Madison to start the 2020 season. They also released their agreement with Ballcorps LLC, who bought the Mobile BayBears.

The agreement was signed several weeks ago, and WHNT News 19 has been pressing for its release.

The document is 86 pages, and we are currently reviewing it for details.

You can read the entire lease and license agreement here.

It does include some of the first renderings we’ve seen of what a ballpark at Town Madison may look like.

As for the agreement with the developer, a news release from the city of Madison says they hope to release it no later than this coming Monday, with a vote pending the following Monday.