LIVE BLOG: Floodwaters cause road concerns across the Tennessee Valley

A Flood Watch is in effect through 6 PM Thursday, and many waterways like the Flint River, Big Nance Creek, Indian Creek, the Paint Rock River, and the Elk River will be in moderate to major flood.
Flooding peaks from Thursday morning through early evening, then most waterways will begin falling again on Friday. All of that water works into the Tennessee River, and it may swell to near flood stage – especially around The Shoals – on Friday and Saturday.
Employees with the Emergency Management Agency and law enforcement officers across the Tennessee Valley are keeping a close eye on how the flood may impact roads.
Below is a list of what we’re learned about roads in the Tennessee Valley.
One viewer sent us this pic from South Sauty Creek in Buck’s Pocket
Jackson County – As much as two feet of water is covering the roadway in some places on Alabama 65 due to flooding of the Paint Rock River.
Key areas to avoid:
• Alabama 65 at milepost 10, north of County Road 20, between Trenton and Hollytree.
• Alabama 65 at milepost 11, north of County Road 20, between Trenton and Hollytree.
• Alabama 65 at milepost 19, north of Alabama 146, between Princeton and the Tennessee state line.
• Alabama 117 at County Road 170, north of Stevenson.
Limestone County: A portion of Patterson Hill Road will be closed indefinitely to through traffic between Hwy 99 and Gray Ridge Road
Woodville – floodwaters from the Paint Rock River covering portions of Butler Mill Road just east of Maples Road (on the Madison County side).
Fayetteville – emergency manager reports portions of highway 273 are closed with water over the roads from flooding along the elk river.
HPD: Old Big Cove Place and Little Cove Road are impassable. Barricades are in place, please don’t drive around them.
