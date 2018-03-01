× LIVE BLOG: Floodwaters cause road concerns across the Tennessee Valley

A Flood Watch is in effect through 6 PM Thursday, and many waterways like the Flint River, Big Nance Creek, Indian Creek, the Paint Rock River, and the Elk River will be in moderate to major flood.

Flooding peaks from Thursday morning through early evening, then most waterways will begin falling again on Friday. All of that water works into the Tennessee River, and it may swell to near flood stage – especially around The Shoals – on Friday and Saturday.

Employees with the Emergency Management Agency and law enforcement officers across the Tennessee Valley are keeping a close eye on how the flood may impact roads.

Below is a list of what we’re learned about roads in the Tennessee Valley.