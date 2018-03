× Etowah County authorities search for stolen motorcycle

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Investigators from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a stolen motorcycle according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

Authorities said the 2003 silver Harley Davidson Ultra Classic motorcycle was stolen on February 24 near the intersection of Highway 411 and Anderson Road in Gadsden.

Anyone with information regarding the motorcycle is asked to contact Investigator Adam Chapman at 256-546-2825.