Critical violations across the Valley in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 3:12 pm, March 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:38PM, March 1, 2018

Limestone County

Subway inside Shell gas station

1515 Hwy. 72 E, Athens

Violations:

  • Spray bottle not labeled
  • Lack paper towels at hand sink
  • Dirty ice maker
  • Cheeses and tomatoes 47ºF

Score: 76

 

Morgan County

Jimmy John's

2401 6th Avenue SE, Decatur

Violations:

  • Residue left on slicer
  • Mold in ice machine and fountain drink machine

Score: 90

 

Madison County 

China Cafe

14450 Highway 231/431 N, Hazel Green

Violations:

  • Food items being stored at 54ºF-59ºF on countertop in cardboard boxes
  • No paper towels at hand sink in kitchen

** both violations fixed at inspection

Score: 81

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co.

105 1st Ave NE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 100