Critical violations across the Valley in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Limestone County
Subway inside Shell gas station
1515 Hwy. 72 E, Athens
Violations:
- Spray bottle not labeled
- Lack paper towels at hand sink
- Dirty ice maker
- Cheeses and tomatoes 47ºF
Score: 76
Morgan County
Jimmy John's
2401 6th Avenue SE, Decatur
Violations:
- Residue left on slicer
- Mold in ice machine and fountain drink machine
Score: 90
Madison County
China Cafe
14450 Highway 231/431 N, Hazel Green
Violations:
- Food items being stored at 54ºF-59ºF on countertop in cardboard boxes
- No paper towels at hand sink in kitchen
** both violations fixed at inspection
Score: 81
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co.
105 1st Ave NE, Decatur, AL 35601
Score: 100