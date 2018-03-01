Changes coming to Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 this summer

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Changes are coming to Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 this summer. It’s the busiest gate on post and it’s growing.

Some 40,000 people work on Redstone Arsenal. Many of them start their day there.

“Over 40 percent of our morning commuters use our Gate 9,” Redstone Arsenal spokesperson Chris Colster said.

The gate is already six lanes wide. But, not for long.

“When we built it, we made it expandable by two lanes,” Colster said. “So, we’re going to go ahead and expand those two lanes this summer in order to get more traffic through Gate 9.”

Redstone officials said they are in the planning and design phase of the project right now.

“We’re going to start construction in June and we hope to finish by the end of the year, depending on weather,” Colster said.

Garrison Command said the goal is always to find ways to make traveling on to the post safer and more efficient. This could also relieve traffic in other parts of the Arsenal as well.

“When we expand Gate 9, we can expect some of our other gates to adjust as well,” Colster said.

Drivers should expect lane 6 to stay closed from the beginning of the construction to the end of the project. Redstone’s leaders want to remind drivers that it’s important to stay patient and stay aware throughout the duration of the project.