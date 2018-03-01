Auburn holds first of 15 spring practices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn opened spring practice on Thursday afternoon, and media was granted a 30-minute viewing window into the first day of practice, which provided an early look at the Tigers' first- and second-team units on both sides of the ball.

Below are some observation's from the viewing period:

-- Jarrett Stidham was out at practice and working with the quarterbacks but not throwing. The Tigers' starting quarterback was off to the side practicing footwork while other quarterbacks warmed up. During the pace period, Stidham shadowed the offense from behind the play while Malik Willis, Joey Gatewood and Devin Adams ran the offense.

