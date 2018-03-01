ALDOT shuts down roads in Jackson County because of flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A heavy downpour of rain left several areas of land flooded Thursday. Highway 65 is clear of water now, but the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said that was a different story earlier in the day.

That is why they advised drivers to stay off the road. "We try to keep motorists off the roadway so they don't get stuck or possibly have their vehicle swept away or something by flash flood waters," explained Seth Burkett with ALDOT.

In Stevenson, ALDOT crews are only letting locals through on Highway 117. People living in the area said they are used to the flooded waters that occur when the creek overflows. The water then goes into the catfish ponds and that's when you end up with water on the roadway.

ALDOT said the water may be starting to recede, but crews will continue to monitor the water levels overnight.

Burkett said more flooding problems may start to happen and advises people, especially in Stevenson, to seek alternate routes. He said traveling a different way will take drivers longer to reach their destination, but said it's best not to drive through flooded waters.