UAH ready for WCHA post season series with Northern Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After the most successful regular season since 2009-2010, the UAH hockey team is heading to the post season. The Chargers are a seven seed in the WCHA Playoffs, and will face Northern Michigan in the first round. The team is making its return to the post season after a two year absence, back in 2015 the Chargers were swept by Michigan Tech in their opening series.

This year UAH faces a team it's had success against. The Chargers have split each of their series with Northern Michigan, and all four games have been decided by no more than two goals, so UAH head coach Mike Corbett likes his team's chances. "You looked at it on paper going in to see how it would shake out, that was one that we would want. Sometimes be careful what you wish for, but that was the one that was a good matchup for us on paper," Corbett told WHNT News 19. "We've had success against them all year, and even out there last year, we swept them there last year. We feel good about it. We feel good about the matchup, we feel good that hopefully we can go in there and start out on Friday night and get a game."