Storm damage reported in Morgan and Cullman Counties; funnel cloud spotted in Marion County

In addition to the heavy rainfall and flooding occurring in the Tennessee Valley, a few storms were able to develop enough strength to cause wind damage in northern Alabama.

Funnel Cloud Spotted in Marion County, Severe Storms move into Walker County

Between 3 and 4pm Wednesday, enough favorable wind shear and instability was in place in Marion County to produce a few funnel clouds, particularly near Winfield and Brilliant. Shannon Falkner was in the right place at the right time to spot a rotating funnel cloud in Brilliant (Winston County).

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL
530 PM CST WED FEB 28 2018

..TIME...   ...EVENT...      ...CITY LOCATION...     ...LAT.LON...
..DATE...   ....MAG....      ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE....
            ..REMARKS..



0406 PM     TSTM WND DMG     2 ESE JASPER            33.82N 87.24W
02/28/2018                   WALKER             AL   BROADCAST MEDIA  

            LARGE BAY DOORS ON A BUILDING WERE BLOWN 
            OUT. ONE LIGHT POLE WAS BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW 
            CARS HAD WINDOWS BROKEN OUT.

Wind Damage in Cullman and Morgan Counties

The same thunderstorms that moved through Marion and Winston counties eventually traveled into northern Cullman and southern Morgan counties. Porch and roof damage was reported in Cullman County, and damage to a house and barn was reported along the Cullman/Morgan County line near Eva (damage reports below).

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
610 PM CST WED FEB 28 2018

..TIME...   ...EVENT...      ...CITY LOCATION...     ...LAT.LON...
..DATE...   ....MAG....      ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE....
            ..REMARKS..

0448 PM     TSTM WND DMG     3 SE EVA                34.30N 86.71W
02/28/2018                   CULLMAN            AL   EMERGENCY MNGR   

            PORCH AND ROOF DAMAGE TO A HOME ALONG COUNTY 
            ROAD 1542. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR. 


PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL
541 PM CST WED FEB 28 2018

..TIME...   ...EVENT...      ...CITY LOCATION...     ...LAT.LON...
..DATE...   ....MAG....      ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE....
            ..REMARKS..

0450 PM     TSTM WND DMG     4 ESE EVA               34.31N 86.69W
02/28/2018                   CULLMAN            AL   BROADCAST MEDIA  

            DAMAGE TO HOUSE AND BARN ALONG PENTACOST 
            ROAD ALONG THE MORGAN-CULLMAN LINE. TIME 
            ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.