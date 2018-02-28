Storm damage reported in Morgan and Cullman Counties; funnel cloud spotted in Marion County

In addition to the heavy rainfall and flooding occurring in the Tennessee Valley, a few storms were able to develop enough strength to cause wind damage in northern Alabama.

Funnel Cloud Spotted in Marion County, Severe Storms move into Walker County

Between 3 and 4pm Wednesday, enough favorable wind shear and instability was in place in Marion County to produce a few funnel clouds, particularly near Winfield and Brilliant. Shannon Falkner was in the right place at the right time to spot a rotating funnel cloud in Brilliant (Winston County).

Here’s a video from Gold Mine church in Brilliant. @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/rN3g2bHAJl — Shannon Falkner (@weathershan) February 28, 2018

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL 530 PM CST WED FEB 28 2018 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0406 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 ESE JASPER 33.82N 87.24W 02/28/2018 WALKER AL BROADCAST MEDIA LARGE BAY DOORS ON A BUILDING WERE BLOWN OUT. ONE LIGHT POLE WAS BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW CARS HAD WINDOWS BROKEN OUT.

Wind Damage in Cullman and Morgan Counties

The same thunderstorms that moved through Marion and Winston counties eventually traveled into northern Cullman and southern Morgan counties. Porch and roof damage was reported in Cullman County, and damage to a house and barn was reported along the Cullman/Morgan County line near Eva (damage reports below).

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 610 PM CST WED FEB 28 2018 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0448 PM TSTM WND DMG 3 SE EVA 34.30N 86.71W 02/28/2018 CULLMAN AL EMERGENCY MNGR PORCH AND ROOF DAMAGE TO A HOME ALONG COUNTY ROAD 1542. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.

Playset blown over in Valerie Long’s yard near the Cullman/Morgan Co. line #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/ZUWWF4aLtQ — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) February 28, 2018

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 541 PM CST WED FEB 28 2018 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0450 PM TSTM WND DMG 4 ESE EVA 34.31N 86.69W 02/28/2018 CULLMAN AL BROADCAST MEDIA DAMAGE TO HOUSE AND BARN ALONG PENTACOST ROAD ALONG THE MORGAN-CULLMAN LINE. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.