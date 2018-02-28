Sheriff: Threat at Section High School has been ‘eliminated’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips says a threat to Section High School has been “eliminated,” and deputies have someone in custody.

Phillips posted to Facebook saying someone alerted his office about something that was reportedly supposed to happen on Thursday. Investigators looked into the threat, and took a “suspect” into custody. Phillips says that person will not be at school today.

Sheriff Phillips points out they can’t release the person’s name, as that person is a juvenile.