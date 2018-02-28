× Schools close due to flooding concerns

As heavy rain moves across north Alabama and Tennessee, school systems have begun making the decision to cancel classes on Thursday, March 1, due to flooding concerns.

Closed:

Giles County, Tenn. – Classes canceled on March 1

Fayetteville, Tenn. – Classes canceled on March 1

Lincoln County, Tenn – Classes canceled on March 1

Riverside Christian Academy – Classes canceled on March 1

The National Weather Service wants to reiterate to drivers not to drive through water over a roadway. Remember “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Be sure to read the WHNT News 19 Closings Policy to see if your school qualifies to be added to the list.