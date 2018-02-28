Repurpose with a Purpose: This interior design scrap event is for anyone with a vision!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Architecture and interior design firms use TONS of different materials to design and create their craft –we’re talking tile, carpet, paint, scrap paper, LVT, bags, rubber chips, and so much more– and when they finish their projects, they have a ton of leftover product scraps. This is where Repurpose with a Purpose comes in!

The American Society of Interior Designers has collaborated with local businesses and charities to bring a special treat to anyone who loves scraps of, well, anything.

On Saturday, March 17, between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the public can come check out boxes upon boxes of repurposed scraps and samples donated by design professionals within the North Alabama area and take them home for free. This event is for families, teachers, crafters, dreamers, animals shelters, churches, remodelers, or anyone looking to create something new!

You can take home scraps for free, but the event hosts just ask that you please donate a non-perishable food item upon entry to support Manna House.

As you graze the creative scraps and dream up new ideas, you can sip on Piper & Leaf Tea and enter to win a giveaway prize that includes goodies from local artists and creative entrepreneurs, including a free photoshoot session.

Once the event is over, any leftover materials will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to use for their home-building projects.

For an idea of what Repurpose with a Purpose may look like, check out this similar event held in Atlanta.

Here are some other crafty examples of how recycled products can be used: