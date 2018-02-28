Purple Flags flying at Orange Beach because of Portuguese Man O’ War

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – Beware of dangerous marine life. That’s what the purple flags flying on Orange Beach want people to know.

City officials say a Portuguese Man O’ War was spotted in the water, and people need to watch out for them. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls the man o’ war a siphonophore, which a close relative to jellyfish.

“A siphonophore is unusual in that it is comprised of a colony of specialized, genetically identical individuals called zooids — clones — with various forms and functions, all working together as one. Each of the four specialized parts of a man o’ war is responsible for a specific task, such as floating, capturing prey, feeding, and reproduction.”

NOAA says the animals are propelled by winds and ocean currents, and sometimes float in legions of 1,000 or more. It’s recognized by its colorful “balloon-like float.” The float may be blue, violet or pink, and sits up to six inches above the waterline. NOAA says this of the tentacles below the surface of the water:

Lurking below the float are long strands of tentacles and polyps that grow to an average of 30 feet and may extend by as much as 100 feet . The tentacles contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans.

Experts do say the sting is rarely deadly to people, but it is painful and causes welts on exposed skin. Also, NOAA says to avoid the animal even if it’s washed up on the beach. The man o’ war may still sting you weeks after being washed ashore.