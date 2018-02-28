New Edgar’s Bakery, pediatric facility to open at old Copeland’s site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- A new 35,000 square foot building will be coming to the site of the old Copeland's restaurant. The building will house the new location of Huntsville Pediatric Associates, and a new Edgar's Bakery.

Developers say Edgar's Bakery in Providence is the most successful location out of all of their eight stores. Huntsville will be getting the new ninth Edgar's location at the corner of Airport Road and Memorial Parkway.

"This is the flagship entrance to getting to south Huntsville and Jones Valley. So as far as a traffic count, you can't get any better in the city," said David Slyman with Slyman Construction Company

Slyman said construction is on the fast track. He said they hope to have the doors open to the public this fall, in time for the Christmas rush.

"As you see we started the foundation already. Weather has not been on our side, but we're trying our best to get it done in October," said Slyman.

The new building will also house the new location of Huntsville Pediatric Associates. The business has outgrown its current facility on Memorial Parkway, and will move to its new location off Airport Road.

"This is prime real estate, as you can see, you know a hundred and some odd thousand cars a day drive by here," Slyman said.

Slyman said the process started about two years ago when Huntsville Pediatric Associates reached out about wanting to expand.

"It's probably 30 percent to 40 percent larger than the facility they're in. But on top of that, it's also, we're creating a much more modern facility that kind of meets their needs."

The new office is expected to open this fall. Huntsville Pediatric Associates say all of the current doctors will be moving to the new location.

The new building will be two stories, with Huntsville pediatrics on the northern end, and Edgar's on the southern end.

Slyman said they still have an additional 10,000 square feet to lease.

"We've had some other doctors that have reached out to us, a couple different dentist facilities have reached out to us," Slyman said. "So, I think it will probably be a support on the medical side or a professional office of some type."