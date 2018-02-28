× Memorial fund established for family of slain Mobile police officer

MOBILE, Ala. — The city of Mobile laid Officer Justin Billa to rest Tuesday after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Billa was fatally wounded on Tuesday, February 20 while officers were at the scene of a domestic disturbance. Police called for a man to come outside, but instead he opened fire and shot Billa.

Billa died at a hospital and the suspected gunman was found dead later.

The police department started an official memorial fund in honor of Officer Billa for his family. Billa left behind a wife and a 1-year-old son.

The department says all proceeds raised will go directly to the family.

Billa joined the force in January 2016.