Hazel Green girls beat LeFlore 63-35 to advance to the 6A championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com) - The Hazel Green girls basketball team has felt the pain of narrow defeat in Birmingham for the past three seasons.

“The last three years, we’ve lost three games here by a total of five points,” coach Tim Miller said. “That’s been tough. Our motto this year has simply been to finish.”

The top-ranked Trojans will have a chance to do just that Saturday afternoon.

Hazel Green outscored second-ranked LeFlore 28-8 in the second quarter and cruised into Saturday’s Class 6A state final with a dominating 65-35 victory at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena on Wednesday.

To continue reading click here.