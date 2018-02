× Tennessee schools dismissing early over flood concerns

The Tennessee Valley is under a flood watch through Thursday. Some school system leaders are dismissing classes early over flooding fears.

Here’s what we know right now:

Fayetteville City Schools – Closing at noon

Giles County Schools – Closing at 11:30

Lincoln County Schools – Closing at 11:30

The National Weather Service wants to reiterate to drivers not to drive through water over a roadway. Remember “Turn around, don’t drown.”