Flood Warnings Issued Across the Tennessee Valley

A wave of heavy rainfall moved through Wednesday morning, prompting a series of Flood Warnings from the National Weather Service.
An Areal Flood Warning will be in effect through 3PM Wednesday for Moore, Lincoln, and Franklin Counties in Middle Tennessee along with Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert, Madison, and Lawrence Counties in Alabama:
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama…
Northwestern Limestone County in north central Alabama…
Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…
Northern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama…
* Until 300 PM CST Wednesday
* At 855 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause
flooding. One and a half to two inches of rain have already fallen
since midnight, with additional bursts of moderate to heavy
rainfall possible this morning through the mid-afternoon.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, J P Coleman State
Park, Trinity, Rogersville, Killen and Town Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Several roads and low water crossings are
already closed in Lauderdale County!
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Moore County in Middle Tennessee…
Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee…
Franklin County in Middle Tennessee…
* Until 300 PM CST
* At 903 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause
flooding. One and a half to two inches of rain have already
fallen, with continued periods of moderate to heavy rain through
the morning and into the mid-afternoon.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Winchester, Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Decherd, Estill Springs,
Cowan, Ardmore, Monteagle, Huntland and Petersburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Several creeks and streams in Lincoln
County are already at bank full or are experiencing minor flooding,
with more bands of moderate to heavy rainfall moving in that are
expected to cause additional flooding.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
The National Weather Service has also issued River Flood Warnings for the following:
-
- Elk River near Fayetteville
- Elk River near Prospect
- Big Nance Creek at Courtland
- Paint Rock River near Woodville
- Flint River at Brownsboro
- Shoal Creek near Iron City
- Richland Creek near Pulaski
A flood warning means that flooding along the river is imminent or occurring. Residents living along creeks and streams should take immediate precautions to move to higher ground to escape flood waters.