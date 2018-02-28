Flood Warnings Issued Across the Tennessee Valley

A wave of heavy rainfall moved through Wednesday morning, prompting a series of Flood Warnings from the National Weather Service.

An Areal Flood Warning will be in effect through 3PM Wednesday for Moore, Lincoln, and Franklin Counties in Middle Tennessee along with Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert, Madison, and Lawrence Counties in Alabama:

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama…

Northwestern Limestone County in north central Alabama…

Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…

Northern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama…

* Until 300 PM CST Wednesday

* At 855 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause

flooding. One and a half to two inches of rain have already fallen

since midnight, with additional bursts of moderate to heavy

rainfall possible this morning through the mid-afternoon.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, J P Coleman State

Park, Trinity, Rogersville, Killen and Town Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Several roads and low water crossings are

already closed in Lauderdale County!

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

…

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Moore County in Middle Tennessee…

Lincoln County in Middle Tennessee…

Franklin County in Middle Tennessee…

* Until 300 PM CST

* At 903 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause

flooding. One and a half to two inches of rain have already

fallen, with continued periods of moderate to heavy rain through

the morning and into the mid-afternoon.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Winchester, Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Decherd, Estill Springs,

Cowan, Ardmore, Monteagle, Huntland and Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Several creeks and streams in Lincoln

County are already at bank full or are experiencing minor flooding,

with more bands of moderate to heavy rainfall moving in that are

expected to cause additional flooding.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.