DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police confirm a person of interest is in custody in connection to a shooting on Clearview Street.

Authorities believe the person of interest is an acquaintance of the victims and say this was not a random act

Police said a concerned citizen called 911 about shots being fired around 2:08 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that two people were killed in the shooting.

#BREAKING: @DecaturALPD investigators just got into home on Clearview St where 2 were found shot to death @whnt pic.twitter.com/XVZv61yqzF — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) February 28, 2018