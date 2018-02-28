Calhoun Community College hopes to interest women in truck driving program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Ladies, truck driving is no longer just your dad's, your brother's or your uncle's industry. The career is growing among women too, and Calhoun Community College is offering the training ground.

There is a special CDL training course geared toward women set for April 2 through April 26 on Calhoun's Decatur Campus. It will be held Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The training costs $2,950.00 to enroll. However, there is Workforce Investment Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding available to those who qualify. Those interested can call their local Alabama Career Center for more information on money availability.

The deadline to register for the class is March 22. You are asked to call the CDL Office for more information at 256-260-2462 or visit http://www.calhoun.edu.

The average wage for a driver is $42,500. For those who choose to team drive with a spouse or a friend, that number can jump to $100,000 or more. Only 6% of truck drivers are women.