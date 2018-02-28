× Athens police have hours long standoff with 18-year-old theft suspect

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens police were involved in a standoff with an 18-year-old that lasted several hours on Wednesday.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson says investigators arrived at a home on Scotland Drive searching for Jaylon Edward Jordan in connection with a theft around 9 a.m. They ran the plates on a vehicle in the driveway and discovered it to be stolen from Decatur.

Investigators were unable to get anyone to come to the door but did see Jordan in the home.

The investigators called for assistance and surrounded the residence. Over the next several hours, the high-risk entry and arrest team, or HEAT, and negotiators attempted to resolve the situation peacefully. Chief Johnson said they were extremely concerned that Jordan was armed because he had recently posted a photo of guns on social media.

Officers used a robot and a thermal imaging unit borrowed from the fire department.

Friends and family members worked with law enforcement to get Jordan to come out without incident. One family member even tried talking to him person to person.

After 3 p.m. Captain Trevor Harris saw Jordan stick his head out of a window and was able to talk to him until other officers could take him into custody.

Chief Johnson says there was a brief struggle inside the home when the arrest was made, but no one was injured.

Jordan has been charged with first-degree theft of property and other charges could be pending after investigators interview him.