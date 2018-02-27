Six area teams advance to state championship games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Lauderdale County girls advance to their sixth state title game in the last seven years where they will face Pisgah. The Deshler girls are heading back to the 4A championship game. They will face the defending champion Madison Academy Mustangs after their win over Greensboro. On the side Madison Academy and Plainview also won their state semifinal games.

Check out all of the highlights and scores from Tuesday's State Tournament action!

BOYS

Madison Academy - 49

Greensboro - 46

Plainview - 73

American Christian - 55

Lauderdale County - 48

Hillcrest Evergreen - 74

GIRLS

Madison Academy - 72

Greensboro - 51

Deshler - 70

Saint James - 34

Pisgah - 76

Midfield - 74

Lauderdale County - 59

TR Miller - 45