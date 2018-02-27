× Parker Duncan Moore wins Republican runoff for special House District 4 race

DECATUR, Ala. – We have a winner in the Republican runoff for Alabama State House District 4. According to unofficial results, Parker Duncan Moore won the race against Tom Fredricks.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday officials in Limestone and Morgan Counties reported results for 25 of 27 precincts. Moore received 1,796 votes, or 55%, while Fredricks received 1,435 votes. Tuesday night both candidates released statements on their campaign Facebook pages.

Moore will go up against Democrat Juanita Allen Healy and independent Polan “Pete” Willis Jr. in the special general election May 15. The winner will take the seat once held by Micky Hammon. The former House majority leader pleaded guilty to mail fraud in September 2017 and was sentenced to three months in prison earlier this month.

It should be noted the 2018 legislative session will have ended before the general election in May and the term for the office ends this year. That means the winner will not serve a single day in the legislature before having to run again.