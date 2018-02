× Madison County woman found dead in bathtub

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A woman’s death is under investigation in Madison County

A Huntsville police spokesman says the relative of a Huntsville police officer was found dead in a bathtub at her home on Tuesday, just off Gurley Pike.

Police tell us the 40-year-old woman is suspected of drowning and that this was likely an accidental death.

They are not releasing any other details until all of the victim’s family has been notified.