× Lincoln County School board appoints committee to assess student safety

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Leaders with the Lincoln County Schools system are taking action to keep your children safe. A committee has been appointed to look at all safety plans.

The study committee, appointed by School Board Chairman Jerry Pendergrass, will develop plans to prevent violence recently seen in Kentucky and Florida from happening in Lincoln County Schools.

In a release posted to the school system’s website page, Pendergrass commented, “while we realize it is impossible to anticipate every contingency the disturbed mind envisions, we can find a reasonable plan of action to do the very best at trying to prevent and deal with these threats.”

School officials are currently in the process of reviewing current plans and procedures, assessing all facilities, and developing a strategic plan. That plan could available technology and “research-proven” solutions.

The committee isn’t just made up of school administrators, there are also students, employees, County and City law enforcement officers, County and City government officials, and School Board members.

Superintendent Bill Heath stated, “we owe it to the students in Lincoln County Schools to guarantee them we will leave nothing on the table when it comes to providing them a safe and secure learning environment, with a collaborative effort we will make this happen.”

Lincoln County Schools stakeholders can expect information regarding the results of these meetings over the next few weeks. Information will be disseminated via direct communications including meetings at your child’s school.