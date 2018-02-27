Limestone County teenager arrested for attempted murder, victim in critical condition

ATHENS, Ala. — A shooting Monday night in East Limestone County left one person in the hospital in critical condition, and a 17-year-old family member in the Limestone County Jail facing charges as an adult, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Kobe Keshon Peoples, 17, is charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail, but no bond has not been set.

Deputies and investigators responded to a shooting in the 16000 block of Wellhouse Drive around 6:30 Monday night. They found a 21-year old man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Investigators say the shooting happened inside the home as a result of a domestic altercation.

After investigators interviewed multiple witnesses, they developed a case of probable cause and arrested Peoples for attempted murder. This charge is subject to upgrade depending on the survival of the victim.