Forestry Commission seeks to eradicate ‘invasive’ Bradford pear trees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Forestry Commission wants you to say no to Bradford pear trees, and even go a step further to help it eradicate the trees.

A Facebook post by the commission says the trees began to cross-polinate and produce “abundant amounts of fruit” spread by birds. That post says the trees should be cut to stumps and immediately treated with herbicides to eliminate a sprouting response.

An article written by a wildlife biologist with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources explains why Bradford pear trees are considered invasive.

It points out how popular the trees are, saying they grow extreme fast, produce flowers quickly and provide great shade. But, the article also point out how fragile the trees are, with major branches that break easily during the periods of heavy wind.

The article says the fruit from most Bradford pear trees are sterile, but once the crown of the tree is damaged, the roots begin to sprout. Those sprouts are reportedly Callery pear trees, and they pop up all around the tree’s base. Callery Pear trees produce viable fruit and form a dense thicket of thorny trees.

The department suggests people plant trees native to Alabama, rather than Bradford pears: Flowering Dogwood, Eastern redbud, magnolia, wild plum or black cherry. The biologists also suggests any recently-planted seedlings should be dug or pulled up. Larger trees should be cut down and the stump treated with glyphosate or triclopyr. That should keep the roots from resprouting.