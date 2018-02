Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - Alabama took another step backward Tuesday.

Florida beat the Crimson Tide, 73-52, at Coleman Coliseum.

It was a fourth straight loss and a disgusting overall performance for Alabama, which is now on shaky ground in regards to the NCAA tournament.

Florida (19-11 overall, 10-7 SEC) led by as much as 28. The Tide (17-13, 8-9) missed 36 of its first 47 shots and only had 28 points close to midway through the second half.

