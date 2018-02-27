× Escaped inmate from Morgan County found dead in Florida, no foul play suspected

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is no longer looking for escaped inmate Alexis Hernandez. Investigators say he and his suspected accomplice, Chloe German, were found in Orange County Florida.

Investigators say the two were together when they were found, but Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine cause of death. Investigators tell us they don’t suspect foul play.

Our news partners at AL.com say police believe Hernandez died of a drug overdose. They also say another man was at the scene who is in serious condition.

German was arrested, and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama to face escape charges.